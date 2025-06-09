Fijiana’s Stolz pens open letter of Encouragement

Michella'e Stolz. [Photo Credit: Rugby World Cup 2025]

Following a difficult 65-7 loss to Canada in their Rugby World Cup opener, Fijiana player Michella’e Stolz penned a heartfelt open letter to her teammates, calling them “warriors” and “fighters.”

Stolz, who is one of the youngest players in the squad, noticed her teammates were feeling down after the defeat and external criticism.

She took it upon herself to write and read a letter to them, reminding them that their worth is not measured by the scoreboard.

In her letter, the 19-year-old said she was proud of the team’s heart, which she said is something not everyone has.

“We may have lost on paper but when I looked onto that field at each of you, I didn’t see losers. I saw warriors. I see fighters. I see people who refuse to give up, and that makes me proud in a way no words can fully explain. So lift your heads. This is not the end of our story, it’s only the beginning. And as your team-mate, as your sister, and as your family, I am beyond grateful to stand alongside each of you in this truth.”

Despite being a World Cup debutant, Stolz showed maturity beyond her years, urging her teammates to lift their heads and believe that greatness lies ahead.

The Fijiana takes on Scotland on Sunday at 1:45 am.

