Fijiana ready for first Test

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s received their jerseys prior to tonight’s opening test match against Japan.

The three debutants from the ANZ Marama championship, according to Fijiana Forwards coach Kele Leawere, will be a boost to the team.

“Performance is something we can be proud of, but a lot of work needs to be done, and I can see that we have depth in the Fijiana team.”

Article continues after advertisement

Leawere adds he has high expectations for the team, and the two tests in Japan will be a good testing ground ahead of the World XV3 in Dubai.

The Fijiana will take on Japan at 7 p.m., and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD channel.