Fijiana go down to Japan in first Test

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s faced a narrow 24-29 loss to Japan in their first Test match.

The hosts dominated the first half, leading 19-0 at halftime.

However, the Fijiana made a comeback in the second half, scoring four tries and two successful conversions.

Their effort in the first 10 minutes after the break allowed them to close the points gap.

Teresia Tinanivalu, Evivi Senikarivi, Adita Miliana, and Mere Naivosa were the try-scorers for Fiji.

Fijiana’s next game is on Saturday, and it can be watched live on the FBC 2 channel.