Fijiana Drua remains optimistic

[Source: Islands Business]

Silly errors and a lack of discipline cost the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua a potential win against the Queensland Reds in round five of the Shop N Save Super W competition yesterday.

Despite the 45-22 loss, Fijiana Drua will face the Waratahs in the semi-finals.

Captain Bitila Tawake is still optimistic about the upcoming match and believes they still have a chance.

“It’s just us working together; we call it veilomani and cakacaka vata. I think that what gave us away is that we gave a lot of points and we scored a lot of tries on it; we came short, but we’re not giving up because we still have next week.”

Tawake adds that one of the most important things they should work on is not letting rucks roll away.

The team came out strong in the first half but was met by a ‘determined to win’ Reds team in the second half.

Fijiana Drua will play the Tahs next week, and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.