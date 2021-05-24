Rugby
Fijiana Drua easily sail past Rebels
March 6, 2022 6:10 am
The Fijiana Drua dominated on its Super W debut, easily sailing past the Rebels 66-5 at Endeavour Hills Rugby Union Football Club in Melbourne, Australia.
The Senirusi Seruvakula coached side set the pace of the game in their 10-try romp and had the Rebels scatter around the park for desperate defense.
Drua showed a lot of Fijian flair that was greatly talked about before the match, making offloads and support play look effortless.
Four unanswered tries in the first half to Jiowana Sauto, Vika Matarugu, Roela Radiniyavuni, and Karalaini Nairewa put the 28-0 result beyond doubt as Fijiana looked positive to take the win.
Olympic bronze-medalist Radiniyavuni went from coast to coast to grab her second just a minute into the second half.
Winger Kolora Lomani raced to the try-line for Fijiana’s sixth try, intercepting a Rebels pop pass.
Radiniyavuni and Lomani combined well on the far right to produce another try to the winger taking the score-line to 47-0.
Jade Coates was all over the park, running a straight line before offloading to Mela Matanatabu for the Drua’s eighth try before Vitalina Naikore added salt on the Rebels wound with another.
Radiniyavuni secured her hat-trick and the Drua’s 10th try but the Rebels had the last say with its only try.