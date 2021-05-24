Fijiana bags first win

The Fijiana 7s team are back to winning ways thrashing England 38-5 in its second Langford 7s pool match.

Fijiana bounced back from its 20-19 loss to the USA earlier this morning.

Their offloading game and broken field brilliance were on point with three tries scored between two-minute intervals.

Article continues after advertisement

Ana Maria Naimasi had the first say before Reapi Uluinasau got Fijiana’s second two minutes after.

Vasiti Solikoviti added their third a minute before halftime.

England finally got on the board with a try to Grace Compton two minutes into the second half.

But, it was all Fijiana from there with Aloesi Nakoci, Mereula Torooti and Laisana Likuceva crossing over to secure the much-needed win.

Fijiana faces New Zealand next at 10.38am.