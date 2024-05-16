Fijian trio in for Reds

Serupepeli Uru, winger Suliasi Vunivalu and Prop Peni Ravai

The Queensland Reds have named three Fijians in its match day squad for their clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Saturday.

Prop Peni Ravai and winger Suliasi Vunivalu will start while Serupepeli Uru is on the bench.

The Reds have named a revamped side that reflects workload and injury management, tactical calls and the return to fitness of forward Uru.

Wallabies trio, halfback Tate McDermott, prop Zane Nonggorr and winger Vunivalu starts after playing off the bench in last week’s 26-22 victory over the Melbourne Rebels.

The fifth-placed Reds are well aware of the danger posed by the Drua, whose four wins have all come at home in front of its die-hard fans this season.

Reds coach Les Kiss says the Drua do have a strong home record and one of the most beautiful, amazing environments with the crowd in Fiji.