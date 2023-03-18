Fiji to face Police in Cup final

The Fiji 7s side survived a determined Wardens Gold outfit to reach the final of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Fiji overcame Wardens Gold 15-14 in the first semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Wardens had a firing start scoring just after two minutes through Pio Nawaqabuli who showed his individual skills, taking on the Fijian defenders by himself.

Fiji struck back minutes later through Napolioni Bolaca after being set-up brilliantly by Josefa Talacolo who toiok on a few defenders before releasing.

They took the lead after two minutes with a run-away try by Fireman Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

Just when the national side got comfortable, Wardens responded with Esala Nalobo slicing through the middle.

They led 14-10 at the break.

It was anybody’s game in the second spell and it was Fiji’s day with Filipo Bukayaro from the back of the scrum gained meters before offloading to Bolaca who scored at the far corner.

In the second semi-final, Police Blue defeated Duibana from Ba 24-5.