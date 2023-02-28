Fiji Rugby U20 coaching staff stood down

Pasikali Naevo

The coaching staff of Fiji’s Under 20 rugby side has been stood down following the death of squad member Pasikali Naevo.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Rugby Union Chair Humphrey Tawake.

The FRU Chair says the U2O training has also been deferred until the completion of the internal investigation.

Naevo passed away at the Lautoka Hospital on Sunday after claims of collapsing in a training session in the West.

Pasikali is the son of former Flying Fijians lock Api Naevo and nephew of Semisi ‘Man Mountain’ Naevo.

He featured for the Natabua High School under 18 in last year’s Vodafone Deans.