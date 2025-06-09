Fiji rugby to regulate player agents

[File Photo]

“The grass is not always greener on the other side.”

That was the warning from Acting Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu as the union moves to regulate rugby recruitment agencies in Fiji to protect young players from exploitation.

Under the new Viti Rakavi Football Limited Constitution, no agency will be allowed to operate in Fiji unless approved by the FRU Board of Directors.

“We need to make sure that players’ well-being is prioritised, especially minors. Many scouts and agents are talking to our schoolchildren. Parents and teachers must understand the risks and challenges of sending players abroad too early.”

The upcoming policy will require all recruitment agencies to register as businesses in Fiji, comply with local and World Rugby laws, pay relevant fees, and undergo a mandatory review every two years.

Sewabu stressed that the reforms are aimed at stamping out rogue agents, ensuring transparency in player-agent relationships, and protecting the financial and professional interests of Fiji’s most valuable assets — its players.

“At the end of the day, it’s about safeguarding our players, their families, and the future of Fiji Rugby.”

