Fiji Rugby holds first-ever symposium

source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook

Fiji Rugby’s push to be recognized as a Tier One nation has taken center stage at this week’s inaugural rugby symposium in Suva.

Speaking to the media today, FRU board chair John Sanday stressed that the symposium is about building the pathway to rugby’s highest level.

“We’re on this journey to Tier 1. That’s the most important thing. We’re going to get there, and we’re going to win the World Cup.”

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted Fiji’s proud rugby legacy but noted that the modern game requires stronger structures and investment.

“Nowadays it’s a full-time career not only as a player but as a coach, a trainer, and more. We want to build the foundation that will make us world champions.”

The week-long symposium brings together stakeholders, clubs, and officials to map out strategies for player welfare, pathways, and financing, as Fiji looks to transform from a global fan favorite into one of the sport’s elite.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.