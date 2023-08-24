Fiji Rugby fulfils pay promise to Fijiana

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board has finalized the payment of all allowances owed to the Fijiana 15s players, for the duration of the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the Oceania Women’s Championship 2023.

Fiji Rugby Trust Board Interim Chair Peter Mazey says they have fulfilled their commitments to the players which reflects their support for the hard work and dedication to the players’ call for equality and fairness.

In a statement, Mazey says the players were invited to the Fiji National Sports Commission where payments were made following a thorough internal investigation.

Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila commends the FRFU Trust Board for hearing their plight, adding that their support boosts their morale, future games, and Women’s Rugby in general