Fiji face do-or-die clash against New Zealand

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side will need a win against New Zealand in their final pool game this afternoon in order to cement their spot in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Perth 7s in Australia.

Both teams have a win and one loss each so far, with New Zealand winning their first match against Kenya 29-14 and Fiji also beating Kenya 21-14 last night.

Both teams lost to Uruguay, who defeated Fiji 24-17 and New Zealand 17-12.

The men’s division competition kicked off in spectacular style yesterday, with Uruguay stealing the spotlight.

The South Americans stunned rugby giants Fiji and New Zealand to top Pool C, delivering one of the tournament’s most surprising opening days.

Meanwhile, in the women’s division, the USA and Canada topped Pool B after overcoming our national women’s team and Great Britain, while hosts Australia continued their strong form in Pool C alongside France, with both booking spots in today’s quarterfinals.

The action resumes today with the men’s pool matches starting at 4 pm and quarter-finals at 9:27 pm, leading to a historic finals day on Monday morning.

For the first time, the women’s final will close the tournament, taking center stage on Monday at 12.11 am.

Our national men’s team will take on New Zealand at 4:22 pm while our national women’s team will meet Great Britain at 6:19 pm.