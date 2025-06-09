Fiji expects 16th man to turn up again

file photo

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians are bracing themselves for a bruising encounter this Saturday when they host Tonga in their first home match of the Pacific Nations Cup season.

With their campaign starting a week later than their island rivals, the clash at home carries extra weight as it will set the tone for Fiji’s title charge.

Byrne says the team is aware Tonga arrives with confidence and hunger after their victory over Samoa in the opening round, making them a dangerous opponent but they are banking on the home crowd to get behind them.

“When we’re here in Suva the crowd really support our players, we know the best fans in the world get behind our boys and being able to start the PNC at home is a good thing.”

The Flying Fijians, however, have had two weeks to fine-tune their combinations and sharpen their execution.

Byrne says with home ground advantage and the backing of a passionate sea of blue, the team is determined to begin their campaign on the front foot.

Saturday’s clash is more than just their opening PNC match for Fiji.

It will be a defining test of intent, a chance to lay down a marker against Pacific rivals and an opportunity to ignite their campaign before heading on the road for the remainder of the tournament.

The Flying Fijians will meet Tonga this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

