Rugby
Fiji Barbarians undefeated after day one
January 22, 2022 5:12 pm
[Source: Sky Sports]
New Zealand Fiji Barbarians ended day one of the World School Sevens trophy successfully recording two wins and a draw.
Fiji put up a tough fight against NZ Barbarians ending the game with a 10-all draw.
Earlier in the day, the side won against New Zealand Cavaliers 22-5 in the first round and defeated Tongan Barbarians 17-7 in the second round.
Day two continues tomorrow and you can catch the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform at 9am.
