Fiji Barbarians undefeated after day one

New Zealand Fiji Barbarians ended day one of the World School Sevens trophy successfully recording two wins and a draw.

Fiji put up a tough fight against NZ Barbarians ending the game with a 10-all draw.

Earlier in the day, the side won against New Zealand Cavaliers 22-5 in the first round and defeated Tongan Barbarians 17-7 in the second round.

Day two continues tomorrow and you can catch the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform at 9am.