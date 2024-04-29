Nasinu jumps back into contention

Nasinu’s shock 3-1 win over Navua in the Digicel Fiji Premier League has kept its chances of playing in the Fiji FACT next month.

The win sees Nasinu move away from the bottom of the ladder and is now ninth on six points.

Tagi Vonolagi’s men need to win its next match against Nadroga and hope that other results go its way.

Tagi Vonolagi

Should Nasinu win and Tailevu Naitasiri and Suva lose to Lautoka and Nadi respectively, it will see Vonolagi’s side make the top eight and qualify for the Digicel Fiji FACT.

The equation for all three teams is simple, a win is needed if they want to feature in the FACT.

Meanwhile, in the DFPL, it will be the halfway mark of the league with the completion of round one.

In other games, Navua plays Labasa, while Rewa hosts Ba.