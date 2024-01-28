Fiji 7s settles for 4th spot

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]
The Fiji Airways men’s side has settled for fourth place at the Perth 7s, after losing to Ireland 24-7 in the playoff for third spot.
Hard-running forward Josese Batirerega scored the opening try in the fourth minute which was converted by Waisea Nacuqu.
It was one-way traffic from then on, as the Irish scored 24 unanswered points.
The Fijiana side settled in 8th spot after losing to Canada 26-5 in the 7th place playoff.
Meanwhile the cup final between hosts Australia and Argentina will kick off at 9:53pm.
