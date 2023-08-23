Fiji 7s join scouts party in Deans

All eyes will be on the Vodafone Super Deans final this weekend as the surviving schools battle for the elusive trophy.

Teams can expect some watchful eyes from the Fiji 7s selectors as they will be among the many spectators expected on Saturday.

Head coach Ben Gollings says some good displays of talent were witnessed in the semi-finals last weekend and a tough contest should be expected in the final.

He says because some of the players who attended the Fiji 7s trial yesterday will be playing in Savusavu this weekend, they will have to split their coaching team.

A group to assess the players in the Savusavu 7s and others at the Deans.

“We’re just trying to manage with the Savusavu 7s, there’s Deans, there are games going on. We just have to split up our coaching camp and make sure that there’s somebody watching all of the rugby that’s on offer this weekend. There are a lot of these guys that will play in Savusavu that we want to watch, We were watching the Deans last weekend and knowing the talent that’s there so, we will be out watching and keeping an eye on the talent.”

The Fiji 7s team is not alone in this with the Kaiviti Silktails also present during some matches, jotting down names of potential rugby league players.

During the national quarter-finals, two scouts from a rugby academy school in Japan were present at the games.

The Deans finals are set for Saturday with the Under-14 match to get things underway at the HFC Stadium in Suva at 8.10 am.

The main final in the U18 grade between Natabua High School and Queen Victoria School is scheduled for 5.35 pm.

You can watch all the matches live on FBC Sports.