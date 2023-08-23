Farrell banned for first two World Cup games

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup due to a four-match suspension.

The suspension was upheld after an independent disciplinary hearing confirmed his red card for a high tackle on Taine Basham during a match against Wales.

The red card had initially been rescinded by the Six Nations, but the decision was overturned.

Farrell’s suspension began with England’s loss to Ireland and will also include the final warm-up fixture against Fiji.

As a result, he will be unavailable for the start of England’s World Cup campaign, which begins on September 9th.