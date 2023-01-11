Exeter & England hooker to miss at least start of Six Nations

[Source: BBC]

Exeter and England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will miss at least the start of the Six Nations with a “serious” ankle injury that is likely to need surgery.

The 29-year-old went off during the second-half of Exeter’s win over Northampton last weekend.

Cowan-Dickie has not traveled with the Chiefs to South Africa for their Champions Cup match against the Bulls.

England begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.

“Luke’s injury looks relatively serious,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

“He’s seeing a surgeon today; that will maybe give us a more definitive outcome and timing.”

Cowan-Dickie has been capped 41 times for England and is in his final few months with Exeter after signing for Top 14 side Montpellier next season.

Baxter suggested, however, that the forward could return before the end of the current campaign.

“It does look like an operation is going to be required but that said, at this stage, it wouldn’t be a season-ending situation,” Baxter said.

“We could still see him back for a good chunk of the season if rehab and everything goes well.”