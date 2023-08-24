England win will rank Fiji highest ever

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians find extra drive as they face England in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match on Sunday.

A victory against England at Twickenham would propel Fiji to a historic seventh spot in the global rankings.

Notably, a triumph for Fiji along with losses for Argentina against Spain and Australia against France could elevate Fiji to sixth place.

If Fiji, Australia, and Argentina all secure wins, England’s ranking could plummet to an unprecedented ninth position.

These potential outcomes are being closely examined by the Flying Fijians team, especially since England has never been defeated by a Pacific team before.

Fiji plays England at 2.15 am Sunday.