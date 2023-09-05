Eiffel Tower wallpaper a reminder for Ikanivere

[Source: Tex Ikanivere @TIkanivere/ Twitter]

There are many ways to motivate someone to achieve their goals.

For Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere,known as Tex by his teammates, he uses something he carries every day to remind him of his World Cup aspirations.

However, it may be unusual but Ikanivere used a picture of the Eiffel Tower as his phone wallpaper to help him remember that he has to make the World Cup squad.

The Eiffel Tower may be of no relevance to many rugby fans in Fiji but it’s not for Ikanivere.

Speaking to FBC Sports at the team hotel in Bordeaux, France, Ikanivere says he changed his wallpaper about nine months ago.

‘I haven’t seen the Eiffel tower, I’ve been to France before, I’ve been to Paris but I haven’t seen it with my own eyes so I put it as my lock screen as a target for me to be here in this squad and get to play in the World Cup and come this Sunday I’m gonna achieve that goal.”

Ikanivere will be part of the matchday 23 that’ll be announced by coach Simon Raiwalui on Friday.

The national side will face Wales at 7am on Monday.