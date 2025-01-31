Early start for Naitasiri Secondary School

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Naitasiri Secondary School is in full swing with their preparations for upcoming Fiji Secondary Schools rugby competitions over the next few months.

Starting their off-season training straight after the school break last year, Naitasiri Secondary has been putting in the hard yards over the past few weeks.

Head of Department of PEMAC Sakiasi Muanakalou says after setting their goals for 2025, players have committed themselves to the training program.

“Our preparations for the under-17 and other teams started right after the school break last year, we only rested during Christmas and New Year before starting again before timing this competition. We thought to compete and put the boys to the test.”

Competing at the Junior Club Rugby 10s tournament last weekend, he says the tournament tested their players on everything they’ve been practicing during the off-season.

The Vodafone Deans Trophy will start in June, while the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition begins in March.