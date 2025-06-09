Drua’s boot hunt sparks speculation around Wakeham’s future

[file photo]

A light-hearted yet unusual post on the Fijian Drua’s official social media pages has stirred up interest among fans, and raised fresh questions about the status of towering forward Janeiro Wakeham, who is currently on a train-and-trial deal with the club.

The Drua today shared a “Wanted” poster calling for size 17 rugby boots, noting they have been unable to source any in Fiji. While the post did not name the player, the request has fuelled strong speculation that it may be intended for Wakeham, one of the few players known to wear extremely large boots.

Wakeham, a mammoth athlete who has drawn comparisons to Australia’s Will Skelton, returned to Fiji earlier this year after a stint in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Article continues after advertisement

He later signed a train-and-trial agreement with the Drua as he continued his transition back into rugby.

With the club publicly appealing for help sourcing equipment that matches his size, fans have begun to question whether the social media post hints that Wakeham is close to securing a full contract.

However, the Drua have not made any official announcement, and his playing status remains unconfirmed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.