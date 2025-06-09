Drua & Reddy foundations partner to build unity through rugby

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

The Drua Foundation and the Reddy Foundation will launch a dedicated program in Vanua Levu for the first time this December.

This program will offer young people, players, coaches, and officials the opportunity to learn from expert trainers and rugby professionals.

This after the two foundations have formed a new partnership to unite remote communities through rugby.

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

The joint initiative highlights a shared commitment to growing the technical side of rugby in rural areas and using the sport as a vehicle to support health and education programs.

Supported by the Reddy Foundation, the Drua Foundation will host the three-day training program in Labasa between the 2nd to the 4th of December to build capacity for coaches and officials around Safeguarding and Finance Literacy delivered by ANZ.

The program is also being supported by Damodar Event Cinemas.



[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

Reddy Foundation Managing Director Rohit Reddy says this partnership reflects the power of collaboration – combining the reach of the Drua Foundation with their commitment to community.

“The Remote Communities Programme creates opportunities where they’ve never existed before, bringing people together through sport while encouraging education, positive values and resilience.”

The programme will offer participants access to three World Rugby Level 1 courses: First Aid, Introduction to Coaching and Strength and Conditioning for Children.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says they are absolutely delighted to partner with the Reddy Foundation on such an important and impactful project.

“This marks the latest in a growing number of similar programmes, and we’re confident that, together, we can expand both the reach and the impact as we move forward. Partnerships like this are essential to building stronger communities through rugby.”

Upon completion, coaches and officials will be qualified to implement rugby programs in their respective communities.

