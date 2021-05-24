Drua learning the ropes, improvements will come

The Fijian Drua may be new to Super Rugby but coach Mick Byrne believes given time the players will be some of the best in the competition.

At the moment only three players have got Super Rugby experience including Teti Tela, Baden Kerr and new inclusion Frank Lomani.

Byrne says there’s no question about what the team will gain from the competition and looking at the long term it will be beneficial for the Flying Fijians.

“These guys are going to get some great experience, they will be better in understanding the get-up and go sort of Super Rugby. Train every day, prepare themselves and they’re going to be match-fit and match-hard. I think it’s going to benefit the national team moving forward.”

Byrne adds the Drua is settling and learning the ropes and improvements will be seen eventually.

The Fijian Drua has its hands full this weekend as they will take on the Queensland Reds on Saturday at 8.45pm.

You can watch the clash live on FBC Sports on Walesi.

Also on Saturday, Moana Pasifika meets Hurricanes at 3.35pm and Crusaders battle Chiefs at 6.05pm

On Sunday, the Waratahs play the Force at 3pm.

Round four kicks-off on Friday with Blues taking on Highlanders at 6.05pm and Rebels face Brumbies at 8.45pm.