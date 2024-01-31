Drua intensifies training

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is currently undergoing intense training in preparation for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Fijian franchise had a rigorous training session this morning, with only a few days left before their first pre-season match.

Head coach Mick Byrne asserts that they have increased the intensity of their training this week in anticipation of their upcoming match against the Brumbies.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne adds that despite their daily training sessions, there is still work to be done.

“Still got work to do. And the good thing about it is that for the first time in preseason, we’re hitting bodies. And that with our men here, that leads to quite a lot of intensity through training. So it was good.”

The Drua will face the Brumbies in its first pre-season hit-out this Saturday in Canberra, Australia at 7:45 pm before they travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels next Saturday at 5:30 pm.

The Fijian Drua will open its 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland, New Zealand.