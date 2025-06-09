Drua four to debut for Flying Fijians

Etonia Waqa,Samusamuvodre,Taniela Rakuro and Motikiai Murray

Four new players have been named in the FIJI Water Flying Fijians match day 23 to take on Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup in Suva this Saturday.

Etonia Waqa and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre are in the starting line-up, while Motikiai Murray, and Taniela Rakuro will come off the bench.

Coach Mick Byrne says the five players have earned the call-up because of their form, adding they performed well in the Super Rugby season.

Article continues after advertisement

“We got a good mix of experienced, players that have performed well in July and a couple of new young players coming in. As we build towards 2027, we are certainly not taking our eyes off this game on Saturday. It’s an opportunity to continue to build our depth with the best players that we have.”

Byrne adds that the side looks forward to the challenge this weekend.

Eroni Mawi starts at loosehead prop, Tevita Ikanivere will captain the side at hooker, and Mesake Doge at tight head prop.

Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua are the locks.

Waqa and Elia Canakaivata are the starting flankers, with Viliame Mata at number eight.

Philip Baselala starts at scrum-half with Caleb Muntz wearing the 10 jumper.

Ponipate Loganimasi and Kalaveti Ravouvou are the wingers and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at fullback .

Seta Tamanivalu has been named at inside centre and teams up with Samusamuvodre at 13.

Other players on the bench include Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet, Samu Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce and Sam Wye.

Fiji hosts Tonga on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.