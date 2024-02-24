Drua fall to superior Blues outfit

Blues against Fijian Drua [Source: stuff.co.nz]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua succumbed to a strong Blues side 34-10 in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season opener in Auckland today.

The hosts got off to a flying start with two tries to Blues number 8 Hoskins Sotutu and other tries coming from winger Caleb Clarke, fullback Zarn Sullivan and flanker Dalton Papali’i.

The Drua were reduced to 14 men after fly half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula was sin-binned for an infringement in the ruck as the Blues led 29-3 at halftime.

The Drua hit back in style in the second spell with a try to lock Leone Rotuisolia as Blues halfback Finlay Christie was yellow carded for an infringement.

Halfback Frank Lomani converted the try for the Drua for a 29-10 score line.

The Drua tried hard to score more points but were let down by handling errors and superior play from the Blues.

Sullivan scored his second try in the dying stages to seal the win for the Blues.

The Drua will take on Moana Pasifika in its second match next Saturday at 6pm.

Meanwhile in other Super Rugby Pacific games today, the Highlanders face the Moana Pasifika at 6:05pm before the Reds face the Waratahs at 9:05pm.



Player of the match, Tevita Ikanivere [Source: Fijian Drua]