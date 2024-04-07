Drua aware of alleged racist remarks against Lomani

[Source: screenshot from the video]

Fijian Drua says it is aware of the alleged racial abuse of halfback Frank Lomani in Melbourne on Friday night.

Lomani, who was red carded in the match, was believed to have been racially abused by a Melbourne Rebels supporter.

A video has now surfaced online, which shows a supporter being escorted out of the stands, which is believed to be after the Rebels supporter used a derogatory and racist term against Lomani.

Article continues after advertisement

So apparently this happened. Not surprised though. pic.twitter.com/I0tC24kmGQ — Roneel Kumar (@pseudofijian) April 6, 2024

Former Fijian radio personality, Neisau Tuidraki, took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “absolutely disgusted with a group of Rebel supporters who threw racial slurs at Frank Lomani tonight.”

She also alleged that security at the stadium were not up to par and describes them as “hopeless.”

We have reached out to Drua management, and they have indicated a statement will be released after an internal investigation.

Melbourne Rebels has also yet to comment on the matter.

Fijian rugby players have been subjected to racial attacks in the past, which includes the likes of Nemani Nadolo.