Ditavutu eyes top 8 finish for Fijiana 7s

Verenaisi Ditavutu [Source: rugbytens.com]

Fijiana 7s veteran Verenaisi Ditavutu is determined to help the team climb the rankings.

Currently sitting at 11th place, Ditavutu and her teammates are aiming to break into the top 8.

For her, this goal is a driving force behind their preparation and focus.

“We want to go up in the standings. Right now, we’re seated at 11, and our aim is to reach the top 8.”

Ditavutu recently returned from a stint in the United States, where she played for the Rhinos Rugby Club.

The experience, she says, was invaluable for her development as a player.

Now back with the Fijiana 7s squad, she is eager to bring her newfound knowledge to the field.

As the team prepares for their upcoming tournament in Perth, Ditavutu’s experience and dedication are set to play a key role in their quest for success.