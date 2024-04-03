Discipline still a concern: Rauluni

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women's coach Mosese Rauluni

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni says they need to do better in terms of their discipline, an area they are still working to improve.

The team conceded about 29 penalties, resulting in unfavourable field positions during their match against the Western Force over the weekend.

Rauluni says that the team made some questionable decisions during their last game, resulting in them receiving three yellow cards.

Article continues after advertisement

‘We got to make do with the refs and adapt to the refs that we get so we have to be better at that and we have worked on that. A lot of the penalties were at the breakdown so girls just lying there not rolling away or putting hands in ruck, we’ve got to be more disciplined.’

He says that overall, the team is recovering well after facing a tough match last weekend in challenging weather conditions.

They are now preparing for the upcoming challenge against the Brumbies.

The side will have another session tomorrow before they depart our shores.

They will take on the Brumbies at 6.05pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.