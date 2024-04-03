Drua make two changes for Rebels

Meli Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has made two changes to his starting lineup for the clash against the Melbourne Rebels this week.

Vilive Miramira will start at blindside flanker in place of the injured Etonia Waqa while skipper Meli Derenalagi returns to the number 8 position ahead of Elia Canakaivata.

These are the only changes to the starting 15 that defeated the Western Force 31-13 last week.

The frontrow combination of Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesake Doge is retained together with the second row pairing of Mesake Vocevoce and Leone Rotuisolia.

Kitione Salawa retains his spot at openside flanker.

Halfback Frank Lomani pairs up again with fly half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula while the midfield combination of Apisalome Vote and Iosefo Masi is retained.

Wingers Epeli Momo and Selestino Ravutaumada and fullback Ilaisa Droasese complete the back three.

On the bench, Byrne has Zuriel Togiatama covering at hooker, while Livai Natave and Jone Koroiduadua are the reserve props.

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Elia Canakaivata provide backup in the engine room while Simione Kuruvoli, Waqa Nalaga and Taniela Rakuro are the impact players for the backline.

The Fijian Drua take on the Melbourne Rebels on Friday at 8:35pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel