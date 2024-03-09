Defend your turf: Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi has challenged his players to defend their turf today against Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific challenged, the Crusaders.

Derenalagi made the call after the captain’s run yesterday in Nadi.

The Olympic gold medalist says this week has been all about having a winning mind set.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney believes it’ll be tough to secure their first win of the season in Fiji but it’s possible.

Fiji born Crusaders fullback Chay Fihaki says the Drua’s 16th man will again be in full force today.

The Drua hosts Crusaders at 1:05pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD channel.

Meanwhile in other Super Rugby matches played last night, Rebels defeated Moana Pasifika 29-23 while the Waratahs went down to the Highlanders 23-21.