Corrections gears up for tough Cakobau Bowl clash

Preparations are in top gear for the Fiji Corrections Service rugby side as they gear up to challenge Police for the ANC Cakobau Bowl later this month.

Team Manager Etonia Taivoce states the players have been working tirelessly in recent days and are ready for what is expected to be a tough and physical match.

Taivoce said the team has been fine-tuning key areas of their game, focusing on breakdowns and set-pieces to ensure they are fully prepared for the showdown.

“Preparation has been tough, the boys have been putting in the hard work over the past few days and we’re excited to face Police.”

Taivoce is also urging fans to turn up in large numbers to support the side as they battle for one of the country’s most prestigious rugby trophies.

The Fiji Corrections Service will take on Police in the ANC Cakobau Bowl Challenge on the 31st of this month at Albert Park in Suva.

