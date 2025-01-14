Coral Coast 7s a major boost for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are seizing every opportunity to test their footing ahead of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season and are particularly excited about their participation in the 13th McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s this Thursday.

Excitement is building as the countdown begins for their debut in this highly anticipated tournament.

Coach Glen Jackson says the team is prepared for the challenging task ahead, acknowledging its daunting nature.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re very honoured and privileged to be able to play in it. I know it’s an amazing Sevens series that is creating a lot of excitement around it. We have a very good team, so we’re excited to be part of it. We’ve got a good young team that have been playing Sevens already, so hopefully we can put up our best foot forward.”



Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Glen Jackson

While the squad features some of the best 7s talent in the country, Jackson acknowledges the challenges of competing against top teams from around the world.

He stresses the importance of opportunities like this as they prepare for this season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The Coral Coast 7s is set to begin this Thursday to Saturday at the Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.