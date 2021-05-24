Home

Consistency vital for Drua

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 5:16 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne stressed the importance of consistency as the team looks to its next Super Rugby Pacific match.

This follows the team’s historic 31-26 win over the Rebels last night.

Their performance saw gradual improvements as compared to the previous rounds with the momentum expected to be taken a level higher in round four.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says now it’s all about consistency.

“We just go back and do it again. We’ve only got two players that’s got Super experience here so, we just have to keep building each week and getting used to turning up the next Monday and going again the next week.”

The Fijian Drua faces defending Super Rugby Australia champion, the Queensland Reds next Saturday.

The match kicks-off at 8.45pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

 

