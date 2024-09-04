Cocagi returns

Adrea Cocagi

After two years since making his international debut, Adrea Cocagi is set to make his return, named at inside centre for the Flying Fijians to face Tonga this Friday.

New Fijian Drua signee Vuate Karawalevu will pair up with Epeli Momo on the wings, while Isaiah Ravula will start at fullback.

In the front row, Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, and Samuela Tawake will take their positions, with Mesake Vocevoce and Temo Mayanavanua anchoring the second row.

The back row will feature Meli Derenalagi, Elia Canakaivata, and Albert Tuisue.

Frank Lomani will take on the scrum-half duties, pairing with fly-half Caleb Muntz, while Iosefo Masi will once again start at outside centre.