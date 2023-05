Jade Coates

Lock Jade Coates will not feature in the Vodafone Fijiana XV’s second Oceania Women’s Championship in Australia.

She has been ruled out of the match and is replaced by Nunia Delaimoala who just recently joined the team.

Coach Inoke Male has retained the majority of the players that featured in their 77-0 thrashing of Papua New Guinea.

Article continues after advertisement

They face Tonga tonight at 9.30 at Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.