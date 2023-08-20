Coach Raiwalui prioritizes on-field consistency

[ Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ coach, Simon Raiwalui, holds the belief that refining their on-field consistency will be imperative as they prepare for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

This aspect stands out as one of the focal points he identified following their initial warm-up match against France yesterday, where Fiji lost 34-17.

Raiwalui says the team’s pursuit of greater consistency in their performance on the field moving forward is paramount.

‘At the breakdown, turnovers from Nante was excellent in the midfield and then we were spending time turning the ball over so it was a lot of good things we did in the game in terms of physically.’

Our national team arrived in London early this morning.

They are set to face England this coming Sunday at 2:15 am.