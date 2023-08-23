Close to 1000 attend Fiji rugby clinic

Many Fijians in London and surrounding areas turned up for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians rugby clinic today at the Esher Rugby Club.

The event was organized by the Fiji High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Flying Fijians assistant coaches Seremaia Bai, Senirusi Seruvakula, Graham Dewes, Glen Jackson and Daryl Gibson along with former national rep Sekonaia Kalou were part of the event.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to the UK Jitoko Tikolevu says when they came up with the idea, they didn’t think it would be a big turnout as they experienced today.

‘What an exciting moment today given that everyone is looking forward to the World Cup and of course Fiji against England, and today is icing on the cake for these young Fijians that are here, and the turnout probably we’re looking at about 1000 young people that are here from the age of 7 to 22’.

Rugby Football Union Board Member and Esher Rugby Club Chair John Inverdale says Fijian rugby is special.

‘Well, I think one of the most fantastic things is you have to inspire the next generation of young players, boys and girls, I mean the most amazing thing today is the number of girls here today playing which is fantastic and the lure of having the Fijians here and what Fijian rugby means to the game as a whole, it means fun, it means playing off the cuff and it means just playing with real joy’.

The Flying Fijians are on a day off today but the management and a few players came to attend the clinic.

Fiji faces England at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.