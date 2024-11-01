Chance to represent Fiji after 10 years

Jekesoni Koroi

Jekesoni Koroi’s breakthrough for a spot in the Fiji AFL Men’s national side has finally come after a decade of hard work and sacrifices.

Twenty-seven-year-old Koroi has been playing AFL for the past ten years and has never received a chance to represent the country on the international stage.

However, the Naitasiri lad was recently named in the national side that will be competing in the Pacific Cup in Australia later this month.

Article continues after advertisement

In previous years, Koroi has only been able to make it to the extended team, but now, he is happy that years of hard work is finally bearing fruits.

“I’m so happy to have this opportunity to represent Fiji for the first time. I was in the extended squad back in 2019, then COVID hit and I couldn’t represent Fiji. But I am so happy I have the opportunity now.”

He gave credit to divine intervention for his selection into the national team and vows to give his best at the tournament later this month.

The Pacific Cup will be held in Australia on November 14.