Cawanibuka calls for stronger tertiary rugby pathways

Nacani Cawanibuka Snr has urged the Fiji Rugby Union to strengthen its focus on tertiary rugby, highlighting the need to keep talented players in the game while they pursue higher education.

Speaking at the ongoing FRU Symposium, Cawanibuka said many promising athletes who shine at secondary school level often struggle to balance their studies with competitive rugby, and as a result, their playing careers fade away.

“FRU have to look into tertiary rugby and look at players that are pursuing an education. Some very good players from secondary schools go on to further studies and fail to continue their playing career due to time management.”

Nacani Cawanibuka Snr.

He stressed that universities are filled with potential stars, but a lack of recognition and structured opportunities is pushing them away from the sport.

“There are a lot of good rugby players in universities, but due to no recognition, they move away from rugby.”

Cawanibuka believes bridging the gap between secondary school rugby, tertiary competitions, and professional pathways is crucial if Fiji is to maximise its player pool and secure long-term success at all levels of the game.

