Captain proud with side despite loss

Despite going down 30-5 to tournament giants Army Green during round one of the Escott Shield in the Suva Rugby Club Competition, Navakavu captain former national 7s playmaker Peni Gaunimeke is proud with how his side stood up to the challenge.

Their grit and determination allowed them to keep Army Green on their toes, displaying one of the most exciting matches of the competition.

While Navakavu features mostly young players, they displayed resilience and hard work against their towering Army opponents.

Coming into the new season, Navakavu is aiming to finish off in the top eight of the tournament.

“Yes we do have a lot of young players as most of them just left high school, and they have come here to play because they have big dreams of playing overseas and representing the country.”

Despite starting the season with a loss, he is adamant his side will be able to bounce back in their next few matches.

Round two of the competition will take place at Bidesi Park in Suva next weekend.

