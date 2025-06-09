Captain Kolisi returns as Springboks gear up for All Blacks

South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates with teammates. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has been declared fit for the Springboks’ two-match tour of New Zealand in the Rugby Championship, as they aim for their first-ever win at Eden Park in 88 years.

Kolisi missed the 30-22 win over Australia in Cape Town due to a knee injury but has recovered in time for the crucial away leg.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux, and Jan-Hendrik Wessels also return to the squad after missing the last match.

South Africa will face the All Blacks in Auckland on September 6 before heading to Wellington. All four teams, including Argentina, have one win from two matches, keeping the title race wide open.

Makazole Mapimpi is back in the squad, while Jasper Wiese will be available for the Wellington test only, as he completes a suspension.

Coach Rassie Erasmus says the team has learned key lessons from their early matches and is ready for the challenge.

The Springboks depart for New Zealand on Tuesday to begin preparations.

Their tour begins on the 6th September as they face New Zealand at 7.05pm.

Team list:

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marnus van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.

Backs: Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.

