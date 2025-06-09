Canterbury Bulldogs defeat Penrith Panthers

source: ABC / Website

A hat-trick to back row forward Jacob Preston has guided the Canterbury Bulldogs to a 28-4 win over an understrength Penrith Panthers.

Canterbury’s win ensures they will finish in the top four on the NRL ladder for the first time since 2012, which earns them a potential second chance in the finals series.

Preston scored three of Canterbury’s five tries in a controlled performance to beat a Penrith team that rested 16 players from round 25’s golden point loss to the Canberra Raiders.

Penrith had five players make their NRL debut: Zac Lipowicz, Billy Phillips, John Fonua, David Fale and Jaxen Edgar, who was activated as the 18th man after the Panthers lost multiple players to concussion.

Canterbury’s win appears to have soured, as star winger Jacob Kiraz limped off the field in the 70th minute after landing awkwardly while catching a kick-off.

“It’s a bit swollen in there, so it doesn’t look too good,” Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo said post-match when asked about Kiraz’s injury.

“Hopefully it’s just a rolled ankle, but he’ll get a scan in the morning.”

The Bulldogs face Cronulla next week in the final round of the regular season, before travelling for a qualifying final against either the Canberra Raiders or Melbourne Storm.

