Byrne proud of player’s development

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Looking back at how far players in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians has come in the rugby career, head coach Mick Byrne says he couldn’t be more prouder of the boys.

With almost half of the players are in their third year of professional, Byrne says the side has proved themselves over and over again.

With the side set to face Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final this weekend, Byrne is well aware of the importance of defending their title as champions.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne was appointed as head coach of the side in April earlier this year, and since then, he has seen a lot of improvement from the players.

“Majority of these guys are only in their third year of professional rugby, the work they’ve done to get here in their career, and you we’re lucky to have them.”

The side will be playing Japan in the final on Saturday at 10.05pm.