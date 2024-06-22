Byrne names team for Barbarians clash

[File Photo]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has named his lineup for their first Test against the Barbarians scheduled for tomorrow morning at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The forwards consist of Livai Natave and Samuela Tawake who will start as props with Zuriel Togiatama as the hooker.

The lock positions will be filled by Mesake Vocevoce and Ratu Leone Rotuisolia.

Meli Derenalagi and Motikiai Murray will serve as the flankers and Elia Canakaivata will be at number eight.

In the backline, Peni Matawalu will be the scrum-half and Caleb Munts will don the number 10 jersey as the fly-half.

Taniela Rakuro and Epeli Momo are set to take their positions on the wings while Apisalome Vota and Epeli Waqaicece will pair up in the center.

Vilimoni Botitu completes the starting lineup for the match.

The Flying Fijians and Barbarians will clash at 4.15am tomorrow and you can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.