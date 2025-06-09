Byrne confident in three-kicker strategy

[file photo]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says having three accomplished kickers on the field is central to Fiji’s game plan as they prepare to meet Canada in Monday’s Pacific Nations Cup semi-final.

Before last weekend’s win over Samoa, Byrne explained that field position remains the key to success and his side would again use halfback Simi Kuruvoli, fly-half Caleb Muntz and fullback Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula to control territory.

“One thing still stands pretty strong in the outcomes, and that’s territory. To have three accomplished kickers in our 15 just gives us that opportunity to make sure we’re trying to play the game at the right end of the field.”

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne [FILE PHOTO]

Fiji have yet to name their match-day squad for the Canada clash, but Byrne’s comments underline how important the three-kicker strategy has become in their Pacific Nations Cup campaign.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on Canada at 12.35pm next Monday.

