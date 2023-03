[Source: NRL]

The Brisbane Broncos produced a stunning upset to beat the defending premiers 13-12 at BlueBet Stadium last night.

Back-to-back tries by young gun Herbie Farnworth in the opening half put the visitors out to an early lead and a sweetly struck field goal by skipper Adam Reynolds in the 71st minute iced the Broncos’ first win at Penrith since 2009.

In another match, Warriors defeated Knights 20-12.